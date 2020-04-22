Edge On The Clock: Stats Show The Coronavirus Crisis Is Driving More People To Drink

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The coronavirus pandemic seems to have people gravitating to alcohol. According to Neilsen, total alcohol sales for the week of April 11th grew more than 26 percent. Neilsen says online alcohol sales increased nearly 400% for that same week in April.

Plus, rapper Travis Scott is debuting new music in a new way. He’s teamed up with Fortnite to release his new song as part of an Astronomical experience with the gaming world.

And, Joe Exotic didn’t want anything to do with Carole Baskin, in fact, he wanted her dead, but a Baskin Robbins ice cream shop in Junction City, Kansas does want to be associated with the crazy cat lady, kind of.