Target Employees Plan Sick-Out For May 1, Unhappy With Company’s Coronavirus Protections

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Target employees are planning a sick-out for May 1st. Organizers of Target Workers Unite say the company is more focused on sales than employee health. They claim Target is taking half measures to protect workers from the virus. Target has cut its store hours and is supplying employees with face masks. Target released a statement saying, in part, “It is important that Target team members feel comfortable sharing their concerns.”

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge