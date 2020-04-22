Ticketmaster Says They Will Issue Refunds For Postponed Events Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning May 1st, Ticketmaster says they will start issuing refunds for concerts and events that were postponed due to the coronavirus, according to Ticketmaster.

The company received backlash from customers and lawmakers because they were holding on to ticket purchasers money even though the shows were postponed because of the coronavirus.

In a statement, Ticketmaster President Jared Smith said:

“Let me reiterate : neither our clients, nor Ticketmaster, intend to withhold refunds on postponed shows. In fact, as of today, both Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Live, two of our largest event organizers, have announced they will begin to provide refunds, on a rolling basis, for all events impacted by COVID-19.”

