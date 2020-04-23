Deputies: Suspect Charged For Attempted Residential Break In

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander County deputies have charged a suspect for attempting to break and enter into a residence Tuesday night.

Deputies were dispatched to an address off of Stikeleather Road around 8:50 p.m. and while enroute to the scene a suspect vehicle description was reported by the home owner, officers say. During the investigation deputies located a vehicle matching the description near Paynes Dairy Road off of Millersville Road.

During the vehicle stop the driver was identified as 50-year-old Rhonda Teague, according to a news release. Teague’s description matched the description of the attempted breaking and entering suspect.

In addition, during the stop she was observed attempting to conceal drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. After a further search of the vehicle a quantity of controlled substances and additional drug paraphernalia was located.

According to a news release, Teague was arrested and charged with Attempted Breaking and Entering, Vandalism, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Trespassing and for Violating the Executive Stay at Home Order.