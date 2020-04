CORNELIUS, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 77 in Cornelius Thursday morning resulting in part of the highway closing down for a duration of time, according to reports.

The accident happened near Exit 28 on the I-77 southbound lanes around 5 a.m.

The only lane open for general traffic is the far right lane.

The far right general purpose lane is the only lane OPEN. pic.twitter.com/jYdkYijqBu — WCCBTrafficNow (@WCCBTrafficNow) April 23, 2020

No names or further information have been released.