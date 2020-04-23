Reckless Driving Cited As Factor In South Charlotte Accident That Killed Teen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say reckless driving is a factor in a crash that killed a teenager in south Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the fatal crash that happened on Archdale Drive near Kings Branch Court just after 8pm on April 19th.

Investigators say preliminary information shows a Honda Civic, which was driven by a 17-year-old, went into the opposite lane of travel while attempting to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone. The vehicle collided head-on with a Toyota Camry, according to a news release.

The front seat passenger in the Honda Civic, 17-year-old Jason Omar Orellana-Cruz, died three days later from the injuries he sustained in the accident, according to CMPD.

Police say reckless driving is a contributing factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.