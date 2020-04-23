Should Students Get Partial Tuition Refunds After Switching To Online Learning Because Of The Coronavirus?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Students are suing colleges for refunds over coronavirus campus shutdowns. Columbia University is one of them. It has been named in a class action lawsuit by a student claiming breach of contract and unjust enrichment. The suit says the school did the right thing by closing the campus, but should give every student a 55% tuition refund.
Columbia has so far only refunded meal plans and dorm fees.
This episode’s panel features:
WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty
WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea
WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge