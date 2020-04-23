Suspects Arrested After Car Chase, Nearly Striking Officer With Vehicle

1/2 Marquis Meaders Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Reckless Driving To Endanger Simple Possess SCH VI CS (Misdemeanor) Assault LEO Or PO Serious Injury

2/2 Erica Lewis



CORNELIUS, N.C. — Two suspects have been arrested and charged after a vehicle chase involving Cornelius police Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. after officers received a report about a suspicious vehicle a victim had been followed to the Cornelius Police Department from the Rosedale Shopping Center in Huntersville. Both the victim and suspect vehicles were parked in front of the police department.

According to officers, when they went to speak with both drivers and while speaking with them, the suspect vehicle drove off nearly striking a Cornelius Officer. The driver of the suspect vehicle failed to yield to another Cornelius Officer and a car chase began.

The pursuit started at the Cornelius Police Department, traveled briefly into Davidson, back into Cornelius and down Interstate-77 south into South Carolina. The chase ended at a business on Remount Road in Charlotte.

The suspects, 30-year-old Marquis Meaders and 32-year-old Erica Lewis, were taken into custody and taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail, police say.

According to police, Meaders was charged with Felony Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Felony Flee to Elude, Reckless Driving to Endanger, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis was arrested based on a Governor’s Warrant out of Virginia for Obtaining Money Under False Pretense.