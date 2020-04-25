App State And Charlotte Each Have Two Players Selected In NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, NC — App State’s dominant run in football continued into the 2020 NFL Draft. The Mountaineers were the first Group of Five program with two players picked in the draft.

Running back Darrynton Evans was selected in the third round by the Tennessee Titans. Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither was picked with the first selection in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Charlotte 49ers also had two players selected. In the third round the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted defensive end Alex Highsmith. OL Cam Clark was picked by the New York Jets in the fourth round.

Following the conclusion of the draft running back Benny LeMay signed with the Cleveland Browns.