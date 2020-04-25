CMPD Conducting Death Investigation After Female Drowned In Bathtub

CHARLOTTE, NC– On Friday, officers say they responded to a call for service at a residence on Ligon Court in the University City area.

Upon arrival, authorities say they located a 17 year old juvenile female victim who had drowned in a bathtub.

Medics say they performed CPR and transported her to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased.

Homicide Unit and the Crimes Against Children Unit say they responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Detectives say the investigation revealed that the victim was severely mentally and physically disabled and was living at this residence with her paid caregiver, Nikiya Meeks, 41.

Meeks was interviewed by detectives and was later charged with Patient Abuse, Culpably Negligent Conduct Causing Death and was transferred into custody.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.