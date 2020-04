CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says Interstate 77 Southbound, just north of I-85, is currently shutdown due to a crash following a car chase.

According to CMPD, around 11:20 a.m. officers located a vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery and initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began.

⚠️Please use caution in the area and seek an alternate route⚠️ pic.twitter.com/cBCgzE7oCd — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 28, 2020

The suspect has been transported with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no further information at this time.

The investigation is active, ongoing.