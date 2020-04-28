Coca-Cola 600 Expected to Run Memorial Day Weekend with No Fans in Attendance

“We believe that, unless health conditions go down, that we can have the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend in Charlotte,” Cooper said during a news conference on Tuesday.

But you can expect some changes.

Along with no fans in attendance, reports say NASCAR is considering no live pit stops to reduce the number of crew members at the track.

“They have submitted plans that involve social distancing,” Cooper said.

A schedule given to teams indicates NASCAR could resume the season on Sunday, May 17th at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

Races would be held on Sundays, with a shorter race at the same track the following Wednesday.

And all races are scheduled for tracks in the southeast, making it easier since many teams are based in Charlotte area.

All races are expected to be one-day events, with no qualifying or practice.