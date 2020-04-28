Coca-Cola 600 Expected to Run Memorial Day Weekend with No Fans in Attendance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Drivers, start your engines!
There’s no official word from NASCAR, but it appears coronavirus won’t put the brakes on NASCAR’s longest race.
Governor Cooper is waving the green flag to allow the Coca-Cola 600 to run at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with no fans in attendance.
“We believe that, unless health conditions go down, that we can have the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend in Charlotte,” Cooper said during a news conference on Tuesday.
But you can expect some changes.
Along with no fans in attendance, reports say NASCAR is considering no live pit stops to reduce the number of crew members at the track.
“They have submitted plans that involve social distancing,” Cooper said.
A schedule given to teams indicates NASCAR could resume the season on Sunday, May 17th at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
Races would be held on Sundays, with a shorter race at the same track the following Wednesday.
And all races are scheduled for tracks in the southeast, making it easier since many teams are based in Charlotte area.
All races are expected to be one-day events, with no qualifying or practice.
Most teams are expected to return to work this week as essential businesses.
The Sunday – Wednesday schedule released to teams indicates after the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24th, a 310 mile race would be run at Charlotte Motor Speedway the following Wednesday.
There’s no word what might happen to the All-Star Race, the Xfinity Series, or the Truck Series.
Speedway Motorsports released the following statement:
“On behalf of our team at Charlotte Motor Speedway, I’d like to thank Gov. Cooper and all of our state and local government officials who are working with us to get NASCAR back on track with the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend where it belongs. We’ll have more details to share soon in conjunction with NASCAR’s release of a revised event schedule.”
-Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports President and CEO