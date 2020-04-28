Deputies: Two Suspects Charged For Theft Valuing $30,000 In Morganton

1/2 Douglas Herman Saunders

2/2 Jennifer Brooke Laws



MORGANTON, N.C. — Burke County deputies have charged two suspects after responding to a theft on Drexel Road in Morganton on April 24, where two Ford Cutaway Van Trucks loaded with furniture were stolen with a total value of $30,000.

After investigating a tip, deputies arrived at Crystal Creek Rd., on the same day around 5:3o p.m. and found the two stolen trucks still loaded with the furniture, officials say. Two suspects, later identified as 34-year-old Douglas Saunders and 41-year-old Jennifer Laws, were at the location and fled on foot.

Laws was located hiding under a shed’s crawlspace at a neighbor’s house around 5:45 p.m. and Saunders fled into the crawlspace on Crystal Creek Road and entered a mobile home through a hole cut out in home’s floor, deputies say.

Saunders refused to come out of the home and while Burke County SWAT was enroute, negotiations continued with Saunders over the phone. Prior to SWAT entering Laws’ mobile home, Sanders exited the residence with his hands up and surrendered. He was taken into custody around 8:25 p.m.

During an interview by a Burke County detective, Sanders gave a full confession. Both trucks and all the furniture were recovered.

According to deputies, Saunders was charged with two counts of felony possess of stolen motor vehicle and felony larceny of motor vehicle. Laws was charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle, two counts of felony possess stolen motor vehicle, felony break and enter motor vehicle and two counts of felony larceny.