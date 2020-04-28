Hot in Hollywood: ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Coming to Disney+ and ACM Awards Moving Locations
CHARLOTTE, NC– Star Wars fans won’t have to wait much longer to watch the latest film, Rise of Skywalker. The films release date has been moved up to May 4th, where it will be available to stream on Disney+. Also, this years Academy of Country Music Awards will have a new location. It was originally scheduled to be in Las Vegas, but will now take place in Nashville.