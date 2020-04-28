Thursday Marks One Year Since The Campus Tragedy At UNC Charlotte That Claimed The Lives Of Two Students

CHARLOTTE, NC. — April 30th, 2019 is the day a gunman opened fire inside Kennedy 236 on UNC Charlotte’s campus. A bullet hit Drew Pescaro in his lower back, an inch from his spine. Riley Howell and Reed Parlier were killed. Three others were hurt.

“On this day marked by darkness and tragedy, I continue to work towards healing and I’m thankful for every person who has been a part of my journey. Never forget we are all Niners,” says Pescaro.

The junior spent 27 days in the hospital and had three surgeries. He couldn’t eat for two weeks, and couldn’t walk.

“I especially want to thank my family, my friends and my fiance, Erin, for being by my side through some of the hardest days of my life. For uplifting me when some days I just don’t feel like getting out of bed.”

UNC Charlotte Police Chief Jeffrey Baker says not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about the victims.

“It’s just something that is definitely embedded in my mind. I think it will always be there.,” says Chief Baker.

The university’s emergency operation center is now finished. About 900 cameras across campus can be pulled up at any time.

“Maps, camera footage you name it. We can display that information.”

More than 90 buildings on campus can be locked down in an instant by a police dispatcher on campus.