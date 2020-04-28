Troopers Investigating Crash That Killed Two People Near Pageland

Photo credit: South Carolina Highway Patrol

PAGELAND, S.C. — Troopers say two people were killed and a third person was seriously injured in a wreck near Pageland.

Clean up from the Fatal Collision on SC 9 at Dudley Rd pic.twitter.com/UU61Nvci5x — Trooper Gary SCHP (@SCHP_Troop4) April 28, 2020

The accident happened around 6:45am Tuesday on Highway 9 near Dudley Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash involved two dump trucks and an SUV. A fire erupted following the crash.

Troopers say the driver of the SUV was on Dudley Road and failed to yield right of way of the stop sign and was struck by two dump trucks, one that was traveling westbound and another that was traveling eastbound on Highway 9.

The driver of the SUV and the driver of the dump truck that was traveling eastbound on Highway 9 died in the accident. The driver of the dump truck traveling westbound was airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte.

No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.