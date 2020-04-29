Bulletproof – Series Premiere Encore











Pike and Bishop set out to bring the killer of one of their informants to justice, and Bishop accidentally shoots Jonesy in the process

About BULLETPROOF:

Adrenalin-fueled and packed, Bulletproof follows two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) as they chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. Despite their differences, Bishop and Pike work brilliantly together even when the chemistry between them looks set to explode.’