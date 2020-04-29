Wilson’s World: Checking in with CMPD AC&C and Getting Ideas for Parents from The John Crosland School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – This morning Wilson checks in with CMPD Animal Care & Control to see how they are doing with the pets in the shelter. Melissa Knicely with CMPD AC&C talked with Wilson about how there are still animals in the shelter that need to find foster homes…and better yet, a forever home. The adoption center is still open for adoption with safety measures in place, of course and the animals that are currently in foster homes are also available. The best way to find out more about any of the animals looking for a home is to follow CMPD AC&C on any of their social media accounts or their website HERE.

He then chats with Hallie Rojeski of The John Crosland School about the challenges that parents are going through while trying to homeschool their kids. Hallie had some great suggestions on how parents can maintain structure while teaching their children and making sure that they are mentally and physically being taken care of. Information on The John Crosland School can be found at johncroslandschool.org.

