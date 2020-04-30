Blowing Rock Police Investigating Series Of Thefts At Construction Sites

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The Blowing Rock Police Department is investigating a series of thefts at construction sites, according to a news release.

The following crimes are currently being investigated:

December 9, 2019: A larceny at a construction site on Green Hill Rd was reported to the Blowing Rock Police. Several power tools and hand tools were taken.

April 4, 2020: A larceny at a construction site on Yonahlossee Rd was reported to Blowing Rock Police. Several Dewalt power tools were taken.

April 20, 2020: A larceny at a construction site on Gideon Ridge Rd was reported to Blowing Rock Police. A Hitachi jack hammer was reported as stolen.

April 27, 2020: A larceny at a construction site on Heather Ridge lane was reported to Blowing Rock Police. Several power/hand tools including masonry tools were taken.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959. High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information that leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs, and/or the location of wanted suspects.