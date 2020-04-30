Edge On The Clock: Britney Spears Burns Down Her Home Gym

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In a new Instagram video, Britney Spears revealed that she accidentally burned her home gym down six months ago. She says there were two candles and then the rest was history. She says she only has two work out machines left, but she’s not letting that stop her from getting a good workout in!

Plus, Chick-Fil-A has a new meal kit for customers to take home and re-heat.

And, how much money would you spend to spend the day with your favorite sports legend? One fan of Tom Brady’s spent $800,000 on the virtual charity fundraiser called the All In Challenge, to see Brady’s first home game as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.