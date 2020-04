CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dr. Lisa Jervis, an OB-GYN at Novant Health Integrative Medicine, plays the guitar. She encourages us to try to incorporate music in our daily lives, which is especially important during the stressful COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Jervis joins Rising to explain the benefits of music therapy and play a soothing song.

For more information and stories about your health, visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.