Wake Forest Hires Steve Forbes As New Head Basketball Coach

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest has hired East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes as its men’s basketball coach. The announcement Thursday follows a search that concluded less than a week after the school fired Danny Manning. Forbes went 130-43 in five seasons at ETSU with two Southern Conference Tournament championships. That included a 30-win season last year, along with the league tournament title before the NCAA Tournament was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Forbes inherits a Wake Forest program with two winning seasons and one NCAA bid in the past decade.