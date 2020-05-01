CMPD Needs Help Locating Suspect Wanted For Cherry Neighborhood Shooting

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department need your help locating a man accused in a shooting that happened in the Cherry Neighborhood.

Reginald Trent Chisholm, Jr. is wanted on several outstanding warrants, according to a CMPD news release.

On April 8th around 1:45am, officers responded to a shooting on Cherry Street in south Charlotte. Upon their arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Chisholm was identified as a suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest, according to CMPD.

Chisholm is currently wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, and shooting within the city limits, according to arrest warrants.

Police say Chisholm is homeless and often frequents the area of Luther Street and Cherry Street, as well as local shelters.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.