Man Arrested For Series Of East Charlotte Break-Ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say they arrested a man for a series of break-ins that happened in east Charlotte.

Officers were called to a home on Denning Place around 5am on April 29th in reference to a residential burglary. The suspect is accused of breaking into a window and stealing several items from the home while five residents were inside, according to a news release.

That same morning, shortly before 8:30am, officers responded to a break-in at a home on Barncliff Road. This is one block from Denning Place.

The suspect reportedly stole items from an utility room, according to a news release. Officers say the suspect also attempted to break into the residential portion of the home but fled as officers arrived at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later. He has been identified as Antonio Torres.

He has been charged with first degree burglary, two counts of breaking and entering, one count of attempted breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.