The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Cast Pays Tribute To James Avery During Virtual Reunion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air took an emotional walk down memory lane during a group virtual reunion. The show’s remaining characters: Will, Carlton, Jazz, Aunt Vivian, Hillary, Geoffrey, and Ashley got emotional during the two-hour special while watching a tribute to late James Avery, who played the beloved Uncle Phil.

Plus, the annual Met Gala, which is that wild fashion event every year where celebrities show up in the weirdest, most over-the-top outfits ever, has been canceled because of the coronavirus. But Met Gala chair Anna Wintour has a virtual event planned in its place.

And, a Jeopardy contestant is being shamed on the internet for confusing Janet Jackson with Ariana Grande.