There’s Concern That Substance Abuse Will Sky Rocket Because Of The Coronavirus Crisis

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Nick Newman knows what it’s like to be stuck in the cycle of addiction. For years, he was addicted to cocaine, marijuana and Xanax. He’s now been clean for nine years.

“There’s a better way and there’s hope,” says Newman.

More than 811,000 people in North Carolina have filed jobless claims since March 15th.

“More people getting unemployed, for those that have addictions you’re looking for that escape, that ability to get away from the reality of whatever you’re going through.”

Kelly Savage is a substance abuse specialist with Recovery Village.

“Job loss is one of the most substantial triggers for individuals in recovery in terms of relapsing,” says Savage.

She says it’s not only those in recovery at risk, so are people who have never had substance abuse problems.

“Because they are now managing stress or boredom or unprecedented circumstances with unhealthy coping mechanisms.”

Savage says as more people struggle with addiction, there are concerns about whether there will be enough beds for people who need treatment.

“Next the ER’s may be inundated with people going through withdrawal or alcohol poisoning. This leads to another problem.”

Savage says get help before you need to go to the hospital.

“It’s just important that individuals are prepared for this and that they get help sooner rather than later because you don’t need to wait to hit rock bottom to do something about a problem.”