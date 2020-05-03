Mountain Top: Game Of Thrones Actor Sets Deadlift Record

KOPAVOGUR, ICELAND — The Mountain is at the top of the deadlift world.

“Game of Thrones” actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the HBO series, set a deadlift world record by lifting 501 kilograms (1,104 pounds) on Saturday.

Hafthor Bjornsson 'The Moutain' levantó 501kg en peso muerto implementando un nuevo récord 🏋🏼‍♀💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/i6JtUo9La7 — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) May 2, 2020

Bjornsson, the 2018 World’s Strongest Man, made the successful attempt at Thor’s Power Gym in his native Iceland.

“I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point?” the 31-year-old Bjornsson told ESPN. “I’m happy with this.”

Eddie Hall set the previous record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, with the Englishman lifting 500 kilos (1,102 pounds).