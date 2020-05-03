South Carolina “Home or Work” Order Ends Monday; Outdoor Seating Allowed at Restaurants

FORT MILL, S.C. – As more states push to reopen their economies, Governor Henry McMaster says he will lift the statewide “Home or Work” order on Monday.

The governor says while his goal has been to protect South Carolinians, he says the state’s economic health is also important.

Also, people in the Palmetto State will be able to dine outside at restaurants.

Tables must be spaced eight feet apart, and tables, chairs, and seats will need to be sanitized after each customer.

Restaurants can also put up tents for outdoor dining.

“We will be having future decisions to make about dine-in restaurants, dine-in service, about the close contact professions and the work, the services, the barbers, hair stylists, spectator sports, things of those nature,” McMaster said during a news conference on Friday.

Many retail stores are already able to open across the Palmetto State, and several malls are open this weekend.

Myrtle Beach reopened on Friday, along with hotels along the Grand Strand.

“I am very proud of the way that our people have responded to this emergency, to this contagion,” McMaster said Friday.