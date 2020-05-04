Wilson’s World: Kicking Off Teacher Appreciation Week with Classroom Central and Talking NBA 2K with the Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Today begins Teacher Appreciation Week and normally Classroom Central would be bustling with lots of people and and stocked with stacks of school supplies. But due to the pandemic, Classroom Central is doing things a little different this year. Wilson was video chatting with Karen Calder of Classroom Central talking about how they are still supporting our teachers during this time. Teachers will be able to come by Classroom Central and get curbside delivery! Classroom Central is still looking for supplies as well as all types of opportunities for the public to help out. For all of this information and more, connect with Classroom Central on their website classroomcentral.org.

And if your child has a special teacher, you can show much she is appreciated during Teacher Appreciation Week with a great bag of coffee from Enderly Coffee. All you need is the teacher’s email address and then visit the Enderly Coffee website HERE to send your favorite teacher a 2lb bag of Enderly coffee.

He then video chatted with Nicole Blackman‎ of the Charlotte Hornets about the NBA 2K. The Charlotte Hornets E-Sports affiliate, Hornets Venom GT, kicks off their play in the NBA 2K this week. Find out more information about the NBA 2K and their schedule at HornetsVenomGT.com. The Hornets also gave away their first Hornets Venom GT scholarships to two deserving students. More information on the scholarships can be found HERE.

