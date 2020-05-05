Threat For Severe Weather Increases

The threat for severe weather is increasing for this afternoon. A broken line of storms will likely converge into a cluster of storms increasing the threat of damaging wind. The highest threat for severe weather will be for areas near and south of a boundary close to the NC/SC border. This is where the warmest temps and sufficient moisture (dew points in the 60s) will provide enough instability for severe storms and possibly even a tornado to develop.

At this time the tornado threat is low, but the timing and variables at play could produce rotation along this line as it moves east – so make sure you are staying WeatherWise. Damaging wind and large hail will be possible with any storm that becomes severe.

The severe threat will begin during the late afternoon, likely after 4pm. Storms will be likely from 4-7pm for areas north and west of I-85. This is where a few discreet cells may form. Large hail and a few isolated spin ups will be possible.

Storms will reach the I-85 corridor and the Charlotte Metro area by 7pm, but storms will be possible in this region from 6-8pm. Storms will likely converge into a line or cluster with damaging wind becoming the biggest threat. However, rotation could be possible along this line, so isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

The severe threat will continue for areas south of I-85 from 7-10pm. The further south and east of 77 with the region, the higher the risk of severe weather as this line becomes more organized. Damaging wind will still be the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes and hail cannot be ruled out.

The threat of severe weather will diminish after midnight, with cooler and drier air moving in later this week.