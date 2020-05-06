Gastonia Homicide Investigation Underway After Residence Shot Into Numerous Times

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police officers are investigating a homicide after a residence was shot into numerous times on Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, officer responded to East Park Avenue in reference to a shooting around 9:15 p.m. where they located 24-year-old Gavin Plyler who was shot.

Prior to officers arriving the suspect or suspects had left the seen. Plyler was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for treatment and later died, officials say.

No further information is available at this time. This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Gastonia Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 704-866-6885 or 704-866-6069.