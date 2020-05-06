Honoring Our Heroes: Novant Health Honors Diana Tejada

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health is honoring Diana Tejada, a critical care nurse who works in the ICU at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. Diana has been a nurse for 5 years and recently obtained her specialty certification as a Critical Care Registered Nurse (CCRN). Diana loves being a nurse and finds no greater satisfaction than helping patients get better and seeing them leave the ICU knowing that she had a hand in their care.

Thank you, Diana, and all of our healthcare heroes for all that you do!