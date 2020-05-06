New Details on Plans for Carolina Panthers HQ & Practice Facility in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. – We’re getting a closer look at plans for the Panthers new team headquarters and practice facility in Rock Hill.

It comes as the city’s planning commission approves the Panthers’ site plan.

Site plans show phase one of the mixed-use development anchored by a nearly 640,000 sq. foot training facility.

It will include an indoor practice field, an area for physical therapy, offices, storage, and team, media, and coaching areas.

North of the training facility will be a nearly 112,000 sq. foot sports and entertainment venue.

To the right of that are a proposed multi-use field, an entry plaza, and areas called “The Piazza” and “The Grove.”

The plans still need full approval from Rock Hill City Council.

The city plans to annex the property, located south of Eden Terrace and next to I-77, into Rock Hill.

Plans also call for a new exit providing direct access to the development.