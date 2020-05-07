Edge On The Clock: NFL Eliminates Video Review For Pass Interference Calls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The NFL is officially getting rid of video review for pass interference calls for the upcoming season. NFL Competitions Committee Chairman Rich McKay says the rule met its “natural death.” And, he says he doesn’t believe it worked, because it was too subjective.

Plus, 57-year-old former heavyweight boxer Evander Holyfield says he is returning to boxing to promote a charity close to him. And he may face 53-year-old Mike Tyson in the ring.

And, the soon-to-be released video game, Cyberpunk 2077, is going above and beyond to make sure the avatars are exactly to your liking. It’s allowing players to customize their appearance, down to the breasts, buttocks, and genitalia.