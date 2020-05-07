Healthy Headlines: Taking On Daily Challenges With More Energy During The COVID-19 Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nothing is easy now during the COVID-19 pandemic. But you can change your outlook, boost resilience, and take on daily challenges with more energy by asking yourself these few questions every day. Kim DeRhodes, a registered pharmacist at Novant Health Integrative Medicine, suggests six questions to ask yourself during a time when COVID-19 has reshaped our workplaces and home lives.

For more information and stories on your health, visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.