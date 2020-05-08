Hornets To Keep Practice Facility Closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Per the NBA’s guidelines in response to COVID-19 teams are now allowed to open their practice facilities for player workouts.

Several teams are opening up again but the Hornets will not be one initially.

Hornets Statement

The health and well-being of our players, staff and community has been our top priority throughout this time. We have been in constant communication with government officials, local health agencies and the NBA, and have followed their guidance and recommendations for implementing new health and safety protocols throughout Spectrum Center. At this time, our practice facility and our offices will remain closed as we continue to monitor the current situation. We believe this decision is in the best interest of our players, coaches and staff. Moving forward, we will continue to evaluate this on a week-by-week basis.