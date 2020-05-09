Customers Return as Malls Reopen Across North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Malls across the WCCB Charlotte viewing area and throughout North Carolina are open for business, as the state enters phase one of reopening the economy.

A long line of people waited, eager to be some of the first inside SouthPark Mall as it reopened on Saturday morning.

WCCB Charlotte got a chance to see some of the changes inside.

They include increased sanitation and efforts to disinfect busy areas like restrooms, escalators, and trash bins.

There are also one-way arrows on the floor, hand sanitizing stations, along with signs and other efforts to encourage social distancing, even extending to the bathroom.

“We have definitely adjusted to how the customer has chosen to shop,” explains Suzanne Kilborn, manager of Belk at SouthPark.

The store is reopening on Monday.

“We have markers throughout the store, arrows pointing in whatever direction the customer is walking, and then we also will be using alcohol-based sanitizer to sanitize all of our pin pads, our cash wraps,” Kilborn explains.

Belk is also offering curbside pick up for those uncomfortable coming inside the store.

Fewer entrances will be open.

Dressing rooms will be closed, and all returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours.

All employees will wear masks, and SouthPark Mall is offering free masks to customers.