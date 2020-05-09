Chilly Start, But A Pleasant Mother’s Day On Tap

With the passage of yet another cold front yesterday, arctic air will spill into the western Carolinas Saturday night, setting up for a frigid start to Mother’s Day. Freeze Warnings are in effect for most communities north of Charlotte until Sunday morning, while everywhere else will be under a Frost Advisory. Patchy frost will crop up around the Charlotte area as temperatures approach record-low territory in the upper 30s. Expect highs near 70º for Mother’s Day with plentiful sunshine as a warming trend returns to the Carolinas by midweek.

Tonight: Clear. Cold. Low: 38°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Sunny and comfy. High: 69°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday Night: Few clouds. Low: 48°. Wind: W 5-10.

Monday: AM shower chance. PM sun. High: 67°. Wind: NW 10-15. Gusts: 20-25.