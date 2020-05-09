Chilly Start, But A Pleasant Mother’s Day On Tap
Record lows will likely be tied or broken tonight.
With the passage of yet another cold front yesterday, arctic air will spill into the western Carolinas Saturday night, setting up for a frigid start to Mother’s Day. Freeze Warnings are in effect for most communities north of Charlotte until Sunday morning, while everywhere else will be under a Frost Advisory. Patchy frost will crop up around the Charlotte area as temperatures approach record-low territory in the upper 30s. Expect highs near 70º for Mother’s Day with plentiful sunshine as a warming trend returns to the Carolinas by midweek.
Tonight: Clear. Cold. Low: 38°. Wind: Light.
Sunday: Sunny and comfy. High: 69°. Wind: SW 5-10.
Sunday Night: Few clouds. Low: 48°. Wind: W 5-10.
Monday: AM shower chance. PM sun. High: 67°. Wind: NW 10-15. Gusts: 20-25.