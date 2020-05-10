Brazil Virus Despair Stretches From Rio To Amazon

1/28 In This Wednesday, April 1, 2020 Photo, Cemetery Workers Wearing Protective Clothing As A Measure Against The Spread Of The Novel Coronavirus

2/28 The Iconic Christ The Redeemer Statue Is Lit Up As If Wearing A Protective Mask And With A Hashtag That Reads In Portuguese “Mask Saves,” Amid The New Coronavirus Pandemic, In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

3/28 Relatives Attend A Mass Burial At The Nossa Senhora Aparecida Cemetery, In Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil.

4/28 In This Tuesday, April 28, 2020 Photo, Taina Dos Santos, Third From Left, Attends The Burial Of Her Mother Ana Maria, A 56 Year Old Nursing Assistant Who Died From The New Coronavirus

5/28 After More Than 12 Hours On The Street The Body Of Da Rocha, Who The Family Said Suffered From Epilepsy, Had Not Been Picked Up By Authorities. Brazil

6/28 Relatives Gather Around The Body Of Raimundo Costa Do Nascimento, 86, Who Died In His Home Of Pneumonia, Amid The New Coronavirus Pandemic At The Sao Jorge Neighborhood In Manaus, Brazil

7/28 An Elderly Woman Pulls A Grocery Caddy Filled With Food Donated By A Non Governmental Agency Amid The The New Coronavirus Pandemic

8/28 Volunteer Carries A Package With Soap And Detergent To Be Distributed To Residents In An Effort To Curb The Spread Of The New Coronavirus

9/28 Wearing Protective Face Masks As A Precaution Against The Spread Of The New Coronavirus, Attend To Clients In A Barbershop In The Mandela Favela Of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

10/28 Supporter Of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, Wearing A Bandana With A Stars And Stripes Motif, Attends A Protest Against The Former Justice Minister Sergio Moro And The Supreme Court



11/28 In This Thursday, April 23, 2020 Photo, A Woman Wearing A Mask As A Precaution Against The Spread Of The New Coronavirus, Prays Illuminated By A Street Lamp Outside The Closed Saint George Church,

12/28 In This Thursday, April 9, 2020 Photo, A City Worker Disinfects An Area Of The Rocinha Favela In An Effort To Curb The Spread Of The New Coronavirus, In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

13/28 In This Monday, March 30, 2020 Photo, Medical Personnel Interview Commuters, Checking To See If They Have Symptoms Of The Novel Cornavirus, In Guarulhos, On The Outskirts Of Sao Paulo, Brazil

14/28 Relatives Gather Around The Body Of Raimundo Costa Do Nascimento, 86, Who Died In His Home Of Pneumonia, Amid The New Coronavirus Pandemic At The Sao Jorge Neighborhood In Manaus, Brazil

15/28 An Elderly Woman Pulls A Grocery Caddy Filled With Food Donated By A Non Governmental Agency Amid The The New Coronavirus Pandemic

16/28 Volunteer Carries A Package With Soap And Detergent To Be Distributed To Residents In An Effort To Curb The Spread Of The New Coronavirus

17/28 Wearing Protective Face Masks As A Precaution Against The Spread Of The New Coronavirus, Attend To Clients In A Barbershop In The Mandela Favela Of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

18/28 Supporter Of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, Wearing A Bandana With A Stars And Stripes Motif, Attends A Protest Against The Former Justice Minister Sergio Moro And The Supreme Court

19/28 Family Members Watch As Cemetery Workers Place Into A Niche A Coffin With The Remains Of Carmen Valeria, 76, Who Is Suspected To Have Died From The New Coronavirus

20/28 A Man Walks Past A Wall Emblazoned With A Mural Depicting Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro Putting On A Protective Face Mask With The Portuguese Word For “coward” Written On It



21/28 After More Than 12 Hours On The Street The Body Of Da Rocha, Who The Family Said Suffered From Epilepsy Had Not Been Picked Up By Authorities Brazil

22/28 A City Worker Disinfects An Area Of The Rocinha Favela In An Effort To Curb The Spread Of The New Coronavirus, In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

23/28 Medical Personnel Interview Commuters Checking To See If They Have Symptoms Of The Novel Cornavirus, In Guarulhos, On The Outskirts Of Sao Paulo, Brazil

24/28 Firefighter Elielson Silva Plays His Trumpet From The Top Of A Ladder For Residents Cooped Up At Home, During A Lockdown To Help Contain The Spread Of The New Coronavirus In Rio De Janeiro

25/28 Manicurist And Mother Of Seven Children Leticia Machado, Who Is Jobless Due To The Novel Coranvirus Pandemic, Sits Listlessly On A Bench In Her Home At The Turano Favela, In Rio De Janeiro

26/28 Taina Dos Santos Third From Left, Attends The Burial Of Her Mother Ana Maria, A 56 Year Old Nursing Assistant Who Died From The New Coronavirus

27/28 Cemetery Workers Wearing Protective Clothing As A Measure Against The Spread Of The Novel Coronavirus

28/28 Funeral Workers In Protective Gear Prepare A Grave At The Nossa Senhora Aparecida Cemetery, For A Woman Who Is Suspected To Have Died Of COVID 19 In Manaus, Amazonas State Brazil

























































RIO DE JANEIRO — From the Amazon city of Manaus to the seemingly endless urban sprawl of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, freshly dug graves have been filling up quickly for weeks with the bodies of Brazilians killed by COVID-19.

Deaths from the coronavirus hit some cities so hard starting last month that officials were unprepared for the crush of bodies even though regional governments imposed measures aimed at halting the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, President Jair Bolsonaro railed against business shutdowns as more harmful than the virus itself — and the country’s first lockdown was not ordered until this week, when there were already more than 7,000 deaths.

As the toll rose, Associated Press photographers and videojournalists fanned out across Latin America’s largest and most populous country to capture the agony experienced by regular Brazilians — at cemeteries, at hospitals and at a prison with rioting inmates, as well as at religious ceremonies and inside the homes of grieving relatives.

They spent days traversing the narrow alleys of Brazil’s teeming slums, or favelas, where more than 11 million of the country’s 211 million people live in cramped conditions that experts fear could be decimated by virus outbreaks.

In one Rio favela, 31-year-old manicurist Leticia Machado and her husband, who does odd jobs, haven’t had work since business restrictions were imposed in the city. They’re relying on food donations from neighbors and a nearby cultural center to feed their seven children.

The city’s hospitals are close to capacity and health workers complain that they don’t have enough essential drugs to treat patients. Some workers had to buy their own protective gear at the public hospital where Taina dos Santos’ 56-year-old mother worked as a nursing assistant — until she died of the coronavirus late last month.

As gravediggers outfitted in white hooded suits stood holding their shovels at a hillside cemetery, dos Santos said goodbye to her mother’s casket.

“She gave everything to her job until the very end,” dos Santos said.

In Sao Paulo, an AP photographer captured an image a month ago of hundreds of newly dug grave sites that Bolsonaro called “fake news” and “sensationalism.” When the photographer visited again last week, the graves were filled along with dozens of new ones.

Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly called COVID-19 “a little flu” and refuses to wear a mask at his public events, has been criticized by protesters who lean from their apartment windows to bang pots and pans. He was pictured on graffiti on a Rio wall wearing a mask with the word “coward” on it, covering his eyes.

Bolsonaro’s take on the coronavirus angers Valter Azevedo Bonfim, whose mother died at a Rio hospital after he took her there suffering from what he believed were virus symptoms.

“Look how many hearses are leaving, and that guy is saying that it’s a little flu!” he said outside the hospital. “He goes and speaks on TV, telling people to go to the streets. How can we go to the streets? My mother went to the street and I buried her!”

In Manaus, a city of 2.2 million in the vast Amazon region, the death surge was so extreme that trenches for common graves were dug in one cemetery and caskets were piled atop each other. Some who wanted burials for loved ones opted for cremation instead.

In a poor working-class Manaus neighborhood, 86-year-old Raimundo Costa do Nascimento died at his home surrounded by family members and was pictured with eight of them as he lay dead in bed.

They had to wait 10 hours for his body to be retrieved.