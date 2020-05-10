DHEC Launches New COVID-19 Mobile Testing Clinics

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is partnering with community organizations to host free COVID-19 mobile and popup testing clinics across the state.

As South Carolina continues to enhance its testing capacity, DHEC recognizes the importance of increasing access to testing in communities across the state. This is especially critical in rural and underserved communities where residents may have limited access to healthcare. The mobile testing clinics help bring testing to these communities, so that residents can get tested for free and continue to take the steps they need to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The screening and specimen collections are free for residents and are part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state.

Among the new mobile testing sites scheduled for this week include several in Charleston County:

May 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., St James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Rd, Charleston, SC 29412

May 12, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455

May 13, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., St James AME Church, 5305 Maybank Hwy, Wadmalaw Island, SC 29487

May 14, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Azalea Drive Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Dr, Charleston, SC 29405

May 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Life Center Cathedral, 7190 Cross County Rd, Charleston, SC 29418

The Charleston County mobile clinics are being held in partnership with DHEC, Charleston County Public Safety, and Fetter Health Care.

In addition, testing is currently scheduled this week in the counties of Clarendon, Florence, Lee, and Saluda. Mobile testing clinics were previously held in Darlington, Richland, and Greenville counties.

More mobile testing sites have currently been scheduled between now and May 22, and additional sites will continue to be added.

DHEC Launches COVID-19 Mobile Testing Locator

DHEC has launched a new COVID-19 mobile testing clinic webpage to share information about upcoming testing events.

As DHEC continues to increase testing across the state, the agency wants to make sure that South Carolinians know where they can go to get tested. The mobile testing clinic webpage provides real-time information to help you locate where free testing is happening right now, in your community. Mobile testing clinics will be updated to the agency’s new page once confirmed.

For more information about testing and preventing the spread of COVID-19, click HERE.