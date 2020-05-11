DHEC Expands Contact Tracing To Support Wider COVID-19 Testing Efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says it has hired more than 1,800 contact tracers to support the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response efforts.

“With increased testing there will be an increase in the number of positive cases reported,” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina State Epidemiologist.“This means we will need to increase the extent of its contact tracing, and we are prepared to do so.”

DHEC. normally employs approximately 20 contact tracers who help limit the spread of diseases like tuberculosis and hepatitis. These infectious disease experts investigate hundreds of disease outbreaks each year.

“As we enhance our testing efforts, DHEC set goal with our AccelerateSC partners of identifying 1,000 contact tracers by May 31,” Bell said. “I’m proud to announce that we’ve met that goal.”

Officials encourage South Carolinians to take advantage of free testing clinics and continue to:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

For more information about contact tracing, please click HERE.