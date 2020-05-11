Hickory Police Investigating Double Homicide

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is investigating a double homicide after a man and a teenager were shot and killed while sitting inside a car at a convenience store Sunday evening, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the Save More Convenience Store on 1st Avenue SW in Hickory just before 11pm in reference to a shooting.

A person called 911 and said a black man with a handgun, wearing a gray hooded jacket and black pants, walked up and fired several shots into a vehicle where the two victims were sitting. The suspect reportedly fled the area on foot, running south towards 2nd Avenue SW, according to a news release.

Officers say 16-year-Damarion Sharpe and 20-year-old Xzavion Watts were found in the back seat of a silver 2008 Chevrolet Malibu suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say Sharpe was pronounced dead at the scene and Watts was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center for treatment but died as a result of his injuries.

Police say they believe the suspect knew the victims and targeted them. Anyone with information regarding this investigations is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.