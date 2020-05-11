Officials: Victim In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed In Neck At Huntersville 7-Eleven, Suspect Identified

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









The Latest:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to police, the suspect involved in a Huntersville incident that left a victim in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck has been identified.

When officers arrived at the scene the suspect had already fled the scene, but was located a short time later near a CATS Park and Ride location off Northcross Drive.

Kevin Paul Davis,39, was identified as the suspect and was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with Intent to Kill, officers say.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Lieutenant Sean Freeston of the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867. You can also visit http://www.northmeckcrimestoppers.org.

Original Story (5/8/20):

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department now has a suspect in custody after a man was stabbed in the neck at a 7-Eleven following an argument inside the store, according to officials.

Officers responded to the store on Sam Furr Road, in the Northcross Shopping Center area, around 11:50 a.m. Friday in response to an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, the suspect had already fled the scene.

According to officials, the suspect was confirmed to be in custody around 1:30 p.m. the same day.

One man stabbed in the neck at a 7-Eleven in Huntersville, after an argument inside the store. He was transported with life threatening injuries and @HPDNC is looking for a male suspect, who fled the scene on foot. #WCCB pic.twitter.com/4cnnOsgpif — Mike Thomas (@tvphotog17) May 8, 2020

The victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.

The suspect is still outstanding, but described as a white male with a beard, possibly yellow bandana, black hoodie, black pants. The last known direction of travel was north towards Cornelius. If you see this individual, please dial 9-1-1. — Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) May 8, 2020

This is an active and ongoing investigation.