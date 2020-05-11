Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash In York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened on U.S. 21 near Rock Hill Monday morning.

The accident happened just after 7am on U.S. 21 near Pantry Drive, according to Troopers. A man driving a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis failed to yield right of way at a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle, a 2001 Honda CRV, according to Troopers.

Officials say the driver of the Grand Marquis was trapped in the vehicle with serious injures. First responders got the man out of the vehicle and he was flown to Atrium Health in Charlotte for treatment. However, Troopers say the man died from his injuries.

The driver of the Honda, 30-year-old Willam Bedenbaugh, was injured in the accident. No charges have been filed. The coroner’s office has not released the name of the man who died.

