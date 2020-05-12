Deputies Looking For Suspects That Stole Multiple Firearms From Union County Business During Overnight Burglary

1/2

MONROE, N.C. — Union County deputies are looking for the suspects responsible for stealing multiple firearms during an overnight burglary that happened at a local Monroe business.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a burglar alarm at Whitley Power Equipment around 2:20 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, it was determined that the suspects cut through fencing on the back side of the building, forcibly entered a building on the property and stole numerous firearms.

Deputies along with a K-9 handler responded quickly but were unsuccessful in locating the suspects.

Detectives and a Crime Scene Investigator obtained security camera footage which revealed three suspects wearing dark clothing entering the building, a news release stated. One of the suspects used an object to smash a glass display case before removing numerous handguns. Another suspect jumped over a counter and stole several long guns.

All three suspects fled the building within a matter of seconds.

Detectives, assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) are following up on leads. If you have information about this matter, please contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office or Union County Crimestoppers.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.