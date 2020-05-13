Hot in Hollywood: ‘Hamilton’ Movie Gets Early Release and Nick Cordero Wakes Up From Coma

CHARLOTTE, NC– Don’t throw away your shot to watch the new Hamilton movie! The film, which was recorded in 2016, features the entire original Broadway cast. It was scheduled to be released in theaters in October, but is now being moved up to July. You will be able to stream it on Disney+ starting July 3rd. Plus, Broadway star Nick Cordero is awake from his coma. Cordero was put into the coma after suffering from coronavirus complications.