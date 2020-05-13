Mary C. Curtis: Dr. Fauci, Other Experts Testify on Pandemic Response, Gov. Cooper Calls for More Testing in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation’s top health experts issue a warning on the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, was one of four top health experts who testified virtually before a Senate committee on Tuesday, where he and others were pressed on whether the country is ready to reopen.

Meantime, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is calling for more testing as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

WCCB Political Contributor, Mary. C Curtis has the latest in the fight against coronavirus.