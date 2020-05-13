Rowan County Man Charged With Operating Illegal Gambling Establishment Following Month-Long Investigation

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County man has been arrested on multiple charges related to a operating a gambling establishment under the pretense of being a convenience store and landscaping supply business.

Jack Lewis Faggart, Jr., 59, of China Grove, North Carolina, was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020, following a month-long investigation.

On Thursday, April 16th, 2020, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Snack Shack located on North Cannon Boulevard in Landis, North Carolina.

Officials say the search warrant was based on information developed during an undercover operation and citizen complaints that the business was a gambling establishment and also violating Governor’s Executive Order No. 120, Section 1.b., which required business establishments that allowed gaming activities like video poker, gaming, sweepstakes, video games, arcade games, pinball machines or other computer, electronic or mechanical devices played for amusement, to close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020.

The investigation determined that the Snack Shack had 19 gambling machines, which were all slot machines by definition of state law.

According to investigators, these gaming machines operated with several types of software. Thirteen of the machines had money receivers and some still had currency in them. The machines allowed patrons to bet more than eight credits in violation of state law. The business was paying cash for winnings, which is also a violation of state law.

Investigators seized six central processing units (CPU’s) connected to gaming terminals, three motherboards, one server at the Point of Sale, documents, and $11,343 in United States currency, during the search of the business.

Records indicated that the gaming machines were taking in more than $10,000 per week and profiting multiple thousands of dollars per week, according to the RCSO.

On Tuesday, April 28th, 2020, additional search warrants were executed by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at the Snack Shack and a second location. Investigators seized documents and an additional $13,920 in United States currency during those searches.

On April 28th, Faggart was cited for violating Governor’s Executive Order No. 120, Section 1.b. On May 12th, Faggart was charged with the following offenses: Two counts of operating or possessing a slot machine; Permitting the use of a slot machine at a location under his management or control; Possessing gaming machines that allowed the machines to exceed the limits of eight accumulated credits or replays; Operation of more than five video gaming machines,which is a Class G felony.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says Faggart was released on a written promise.