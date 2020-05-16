Music For Meals: The Hamiltones Perform “Lean On Me”

The Hamiltones are North Carolina natives and the group started as background vocalists for Grammy winning soul singer Anthony Hamilton. The Hamiltones perform a cover of Bill Withers’ song “Lean On Me” for Music For Meals.

When their behind the scenes clips of quartet-styled cover songs were uploaded to the internet, it caught fire! Since then, The Hamiltones have been featured on The Breakfast Club, Steve Harvey Morning Show, sold out The Apollo, and have been featured on four Grammy nominated albums; including Anthony Hamilton, PJ Morton, Johnathan McReynolds, and Tori Kelly.

Music For Meals is a virtual at-home concert to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Our goal is to raise money for Second Harvest so they can deliver food boxes to those hit hardest by COVID-19 and the Stay At Home orders.

Click HERE for more details about Music For Meals.