Charlotte Native Chance Kennedy Goes Viral With Post Graduation Dance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chance Kennedy loves to dance, and now the whole world knows it.

“I came into Central [NCCU] 2016, known as that guy that was always dancing,” said Kennedy.

Four years later the Charlotte native and now North Carolina Central grad is known as the guy that danced to celebrate graduating. Due to COVID-19, Kennedy was not able to walk at graduation, but he was determined to still make the most of his accomplishments.

With the help of his mom and dad the South Meck High School grad danced in his cap and gown in a parking lot in Ballantyne. The video has now been viewed over 6 million times.

Kennedy plays football at NCCU and will return for one final season as he pursues an MBA.